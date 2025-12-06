Showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department states that the Northeast monsoon condition is gradually establishing over the island.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Matale district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-Western provinces after 1.00 p.m., it said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, North-Western and North-Central provinces and in the Hambantota district during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporarily localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.