Five injured after lorry collides with two cars on Marine Drive

December 6, 2025   08:28 am

Five individuals were injured and hospitalized following a road accident on Marine Drive in Bambalapitiya at around 2:30 AM today (06).

According to Bambalapitiya Police, the accident occurred when a lorry collided with two motorcars parked along the roadside. 

The lorry, which was traveling from Wellawatte towards Kollupitiya, initially struck the two parked vehicles.

The vehicle then veered off the road towards the railway line and came to a stop on the train tracks, police said.

