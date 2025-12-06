Deadline extended for filing income tax returns after Cyclone impact

The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has extended the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns for the Year of Assessment 2024/2025 to 31 December 2025, in response to disruptions caused by Cyclonic Storm Ditwah and adverse weather conditions affecting several regions of Sri Lanka.

Originally, taxpayers were required to submit their returns for the Year of Assessment 2024/2025 on or before 30 November 2025.

However, the IRD noted that a significant number of taxpayers and their representatives were unable to comply with the deadline due to the severe weather conditions that affected many parts of Sri Lanka, the statement mentioned.

Issuing a statement, the Commissioner General of Inland Revenue stated that taxpayers who submit their returns on or before the revised deadline will not face any legal consequences, including penalties, assessments, or criminal proceedings, for late submission.

The IRD urged all taxpayers who have not yet filed their returns to utilize this extended period to fulfill their obligations.