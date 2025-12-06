Deadline extended for filing income tax returns after Cyclone impact

Deadline extended for filing income tax returns after Cyclone impact

December 6, 2025   08:28 am

The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has extended the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns for the Year of Assessment 2024/2025 to 31 December 2025, in response to disruptions caused by Cyclonic Storm Ditwah and adverse weather conditions affecting several regions of Sri Lanka.

Originally, taxpayers were required to submit their returns for the Year of Assessment 2024/2025 on or before 30 November 2025.

However, the IRD noted that a significant number of taxpayers and their representatives were unable to comply with the deadline due to the severe weather conditions that affected many parts of Sri Lanka, the statement mentioned.

Issuing a statement, the Commissioner General of Inland Revenue stated that taxpayers who submit their returns on or before the revised deadline will not face any legal consequences, including penalties, assessments, or criminal proceedings, for late submission.

The IRD urged all taxpayers who have not yet filed their returns to utilize this extended period to fulfill their obligations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's tourism industry picking up gradually in aftermath of cyclone - Dy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism industry picking up gradually in aftermath of cyclone - Dy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism industry picking up gradually in aftermath of cyclone - Dy Minister (English)

Increase in rainfall expected in several areas after December 09 - Met. Dept (English)

Increase in rainfall expected in several areas after December 09 - Met. Dept (English)

Repair and restoration of disaster-affected roads continues across the island (English)

Repair and restoration of disaster-affected roads continues across the island (English)

Overseas Sri Lankans have donated nearly Rs. 700 million so far to Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund (English)

Overseas Sri Lankans have donated nearly Rs. 700 million so far to Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund (English)

Several major roads including Colombo-Kandy reopen after landslide closures (English)

Several major roads including Colombo-Kandy reopen after landslide closures (English)

Indian rescue teams continue relief missions in Sri Lanka in aftermath of cyclone (English)

Indian rescue teams continue relief missions in Sri Lanka in aftermath of cyclone (English)

Manusath Derana continues delivering essential aid to flood victims for 7th day (English)

Manusath Derana continues delivering essential aid to flood victims for 7th day (English)

North East Monsoon settles over Sri Lanka; Rain expected in several provinces tomorrow (English)

North East Monsoon settles over Sri Lanka; Rain expected in several provinces tomorrow (English)