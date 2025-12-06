Sri Lankas death toll from Cyclone Ditwah crosses 600

Sri Lankas death toll from Cyclone Ditwah crosses 600

December 6, 2025   09:45 am

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) has reported that the number of deaths caused by Cyclonic Storm Ditwah and adverse weather conditions across all 25 districts of Sri Lanka has risen to 607.

According to the DMC, another 214 people are still reported missing.

The severe weather has affected 2,082,195 people from 586,464 families nationwide.

The highest number of fatalities has been reported in the Kandy District, with 232 deaths, followed by Nuwara Eliya (89 deaths), Badulla (83 deaths), Kurunegala (61 deaths), Kegalle (30 deaths), Puttalam (30 deaths), and Matale (28 deaths).

Regarding missing persons, 81 people from Kandy, 35 from Nuwara Eliya, 41 from Kegalle, 28 from Badulla, and 11 from Kurunegala remain unaccounted for.

The DMC further stated that 152,537 people from 43,715 families are currently residing in temporary shelters.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's tourism industry picking up gradually in aftermath of cyclone - Dy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism industry picking up gradually in aftermath of cyclone - Dy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism industry picking up gradually in aftermath of cyclone - Dy Minister (English)

Increase in rainfall expected in several areas after December 09 - Met. Dept (English)

Increase in rainfall expected in several areas after December 09 - Met. Dept (English)

Repair and restoration of disaster-affected roads continues across the island (English)

Repair and restoration of disaster-affected roads continues across the island (English)

Overseas Sri Lankans have donated nearly Rs. 700 million so far to Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund (English)

Overseas Sri Lankans have donated nearly Rs. 700 million so far to Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund (English)

Several major roads including Colombo-Kandy reopen after landslide closures (English)

Several major roads including Colombo-Kandy reopen after landslide closures (English)

Indian rescue teams continue relief missions in Sri Lanka in aftermath of cyclone (English)

Indian rescue teams continue relief missions in Sri Lanka in aftermath of cyclone (English)

Manusath Derana continues delivering essential aid to flood victims for 7th day (English)

Manusath Derana continues delivering essential aid to flood victims for 7th day (English)

North East Monsoon settles over Sri Lanka; Rain expected in several provinces tomorrow (English)

North East Monsoon settles over Sri Lanka; Rain expected in several provinces tomorrow (English)