The Disaster Management Center (DMC) has reported that the number of deaths caused by Cyclonic Storm Ditwah and adverse weather conditions across all 25 districts of Sri Lanka has risen to 607.

According to the DMC, another 214 people are still reported missing.

The severe weather has affected 2,082,195 people from 586,464 families nationwide.

The highest number of fatalities has been reported in the Kandy District, with 232 deaths, followed by Nuwara Eliya (89 deaths), Badulla (83 deaths), Kurunegala (61 deaths), Kegalle (30 deaths), Puttalam (30 deaths), and Matale (28 deaths).

Regarding missing persons, 81 people from Kandy, 35 from Nuwara Eliya, 41 from Kegalle, 28 from Badulla, and 11 from Kurunegala remain unaccounted for.

The DMC further stated that 152,537 people from 43,715 families are currently residing in temporary shelters.