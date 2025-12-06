Rehan Jayawickreme resigns from SJB

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) organizer for the Weligama electorate and former Mayor of Weligama, Rehan Jayawickreme, has announced his resignation from the party.

In his resignation letter addressed to party leader Sajith Premadasa, Jayawickreme cited dissatisfaction with the current policies of the SJB as the reason for his decision.

He emphasized that his resignation is not a self-serving political move, but a choice made by putting aside personal ambitions to address the short, medium, and long-term challenges facing the nation.