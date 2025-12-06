Police issue safety advisory for pilgrims visiting Sri Pada

The Police Headquarters has issued a safety advisory regarding the protection of pilgrims visiting Sri Pada (Adam’s Peak), following concerns over geo-instability along one of the main access routes.

In an official statement, the Police confirmed that a specialist team from the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) inspected the site of a landslide in the Mahagiridamba area along the Hatton access route to the Sri Pada sacred site. The team conducted an assessment of the current ground instability in the area.

Following the investigation, the Director-General of the NBRO issued an announcement outlining the actions required to restore the route to a safe condition.

The Police advised that, until the NBRO’s recommendations are fully implemented, access to the Sri Pada sacred site via the Hatton road—which passes through the unstable zone—will be restricted. The restrictions have been introduced to ensure the safety of pilgrims due to the elevated risk posed by the affected terrain.

The Police further urged pilgrims planning to travel to Sri Pada to exercise extreme caution when arranging transportation from their respective localities.

Travellers are advised to pay close attention to adverse weather conditions and the current condition of access routes, said police.

The Sri Pada pilgrimage season officially commenced on the Unduvap Full Moon Poya Day, which fell on December 4.