Police issue safety advisory for pilgrims visiting Sri Pada

Police issue safety advisory for pilgrims visiting Sri Pada

December 6, 2025   12:37 pm

The Police Headquarters has issued a safety advisory regarding the protection of pilgrims visiting Sri Pada (Adam’s Peak), following concerns over geo-instability along one of the main access routes.

In an official statement, the Police confirmed that a specialist team from the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) inspected the site of a landslide in the Mahagiridamba area along the Hatton access route to the Sri Pada sacred site. The team conducted an assessment of the current ground instability in the area.

Following the investigation, the Director-General of the NBRO issued an announcement outlining the actions required to restore the route to a safe condition.

The Police advised that, until the NBRO’s recommendations are fully implemented, access to the Sri Pada sacred site via the Hatton road—which passes through the unstable zone—will be restricted. The restrictions have been introduced to ensure the safety of pilgrims due to the elevated risk posed by the affected terrain.

The Police further urged pilgrims planning to travel to Sri Pada to exercise extreme caution when arranging transportation from their respective localities. 

Travellers are advised to pay close attention to adverse weather conditions and the current condition of access routes, said police.

The Sri Pada pilgrimage season officially commenced on the Unduvap Full Moon Poya Day, which fell on December 4.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka's tourism industry picking up gradually in aftermath of cyclone - Dy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism industry picking up gradually in aftermath of cyclone - Dy Minister (English)

Increase in rainfall expected in several areas after December 09 - Met. Dept (English)

Increase in rainfall expected in several areas after December 09 - Met. Dept (English)

Repair and restoration of disaster-affected roads continues across the island (English)

Repair and restoration of disaster-affected roads continues across the island (English)

Overseas Sri Lankans have donated nearly Rs. 700 million so far to Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund (English)

Overseas Sri Lankans have donated nearly Rs. 700 million so far to Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund (English)

Several major roads including Colombo-Kandy reopen after landslide closures (English)

Several major roads including Colombo-Kandy reopen after landslide closures (English)

Indian rescue teams continue relief missions in Sri Lanka in aftermath of cyclone (English)

Indian rescue teams continue relief missions in Sri Lanka in aftermath of cyclone (English)

Manusath Derana continues delivering essential aid to flood victims for 7th day (English)

Manusath Derana continues delivering essential aid to flood victims for 7th day (English)