Swiss disaster relief aircraft arrives in Sri Lanka

December 6, 2025   12:54 pm

An aircraft carrying a consignment of disaster relief aid from Switzerland arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, this morning (06).

The aid shipment, weighing 2.6 metric tons and comprising 17 individual packages, includes water purification units and various other equipment essential for their operation, said Ada Derana reporter.

The consignment was transported from Zurich, Switzerland, and arrived at Katunayake at 10:25 a.m. aboard an Edelweiss Air flight, WK 064.

Present at the airport to receive the consignment were the Deputy Ambassador of Switzerland to Sri Lanka, along with officials from the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

