Suspect wanted for multiple murders nabbed with Ice in Thalawathugoda

Suspect wanted for multiple murders nabbed with Ice in Thalawathugoda

December 6, 2025   01:32 pm

A suspect linked to several major criminal offences including murders has been arrested following a raid carried out by officers of the Thalangama Police Station.

The operation was conducted on November 29 near a hotel in the Thalawathugoda area within the Thalangama Police Division, based on a tip-off, the Police Media Division stated today.

During the raid, officers recovered 15 grams and 130 milligrams of crystal methamphetamine (Ice) from the suspect’s possession.

The arrested individual has been identified as a 31-year-old resident of the Baddegama area, police stated.

He was arrested and produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court on the same day and was ordered to be detained under detention orders for further investigations until December 05, 2025.

Police investigations have revealed that the suspect is allegedly involved in several organized criminal activities.

He is accused of being involved in the murder of a couple in the Unakuruwa area of the Tangalle Police Division, murder of a man and critically injuring a woman in a shooting incident in the Kumarakanda area of the Hikkaduwa Police Division, shooting and murder of another couple in the Ambalangoda Police Division, and opening fire at a residence at night in the Hikkaduwa Police Division, police said.

Accordingly, police have taken steps to file cases related to these crimes before the Galle, Tangalle, and Balapitiya Magistrates’ Courts.

Additionally, the Baddegama Magistrate’s Court has issued open warrants against the suspect for four criminal offences.

He was again produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court on December 05, 2025, and was ordered remanded until December 17, 2025.

Thalangama Police are continuing further investigations into the case.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka's tourism industry picking up gradually in aftermath of cyclone - Dy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism industry picking up gradually in aftermath of cyclone - Dy Minister (English)

Increase in rainfall expected in several areas after December 09 - Met. Dept (English)

Increase in rainfall expected in several areas after December 09 - Met. Dept (English)

Repair and restoration of disaster-affected roads continues across the island (English)

Repair and restoration of disaster-affected roads continues across the island (English)

Overseas Sri Lankans have donated nearly Rs. 700 million so far to Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund (English)

Overseas Sri Lankans have donated nearly Rs. 700 million so far to Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund (English)

Several major roads including Colombo-Kandy reopen after landslide closures (English)

Several major roads including Colombo-Kandy reopen after landslide closures (English)

Indian rescue teams continue relief missions in Sri Lanka in aftermath of cyclone (English)

Indian rescue teams continue relief missions in Sri Lanka in aftermath of cyclone (English)

Manusath Derana continues delivering essential aid to flood victims for 7th day (English)

Manusath Derana continues delivering essential aid to flood victims for 7th day (English)