Suspect wanted for multiple murders nabbed with Ice in Thalawathugoda

A suspect linked to several major criminal offences including murders has been arrested following a raid carried out by officers of the Thalangama Police Station.

The operation was conducted on November 29 near a hotel in the Thalawathugoda area within the Thalangama Police Division, based on a tip-off, the Police Media Division stated today.

During the raid, officers recovered 15 grams and 130 milligrams of crystal methamphetamine (Ice) from the suspect’s possession.

The arrested individual has been identified as a 31-year-old resident of the Baddegama area, police stated.

He was arrested and produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court on the same day and was ordered to be detained under detention orders for further investigations until December 05, 2025.

Police investigations have revealed that the suspect is allegedly involved in several organized criminal activities.

He is accused of being involved in the murder of a couple in the Unakuruwa area of the Tangalle Police Division, murder of a man and critically injuring a woman in a shooting incident in the Kumarakanda area of the Hikkaduwa Police Division, shooting and murder of another couple in the Ambalangoda Police Division, and opening fire at a residence at night in the Hikkaduwa Police Division, police said.

Accordingly, police have taken steps to file cases related to these crimes before the Galle, Tangalle, and Balapitiya Magistrates’ Courts.

Additionally, the Baddegama Magistrate’s Court has issued open warrants against the suspect for four criminal offences.

He was again produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court on December 05, 2025, and was ordered remanded until December 17, 2025.

Thalangama Police are continuing further investigations into the case.