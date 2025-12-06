Advisory issued for severe lightning

An ‘Amber’ advisory has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for severe lightning in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Accordingly, the advisory, issued at 12.15 p.m. today (06), will be effective until 11.00 p.m.

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the Met. Department stated.

There may be temporary, localized strong winds during thundershowers, it added.

Accordingly, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by lightning activity.