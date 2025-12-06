71 reservoirs overflow; DMC warns of minor flooding in Malwathu Oya

December 6, 2025   03:06 pm

The Irrigation Department reports that a total of 71 reservoirs, including 36 major reservoirs, are currently spilling.

About 80 percent of the total water capacity of reservoirs managed by the Department is currently stored, Director of Irrigation (Water Management) H.P.S.D. Herath stated.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) has warned of a potential risk of minor flooding in the Malwathu Oya area due to rising water levels.

The Department of Meteorology also forecasts thundershowers in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces, as well as in the Galle and Matara districts, this afternoon (06).

According to the Director of the Weather Forecasting Division, Meryl Mendis, several spells of rain are also likely in the Northern, North Central, Eastern, and Uva provinces, as well as the Matale district.

