Former UK doctor charged with sexual offences against 38 patients

British prosecutors on Friday announced charges against a former doctor for multiple alleged sexual offences involving patients, including child sexual offences.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Nathaniel Spencer, 38, from Birmingham, had been charged with 15 counts of sexual assault, 17 counts of assault by penetration, nine counts of sexual assault of a child, three counts of assault of a child by penetration, and one count of attempting to assault by penetration.

The charges follow an investigation by the local police force which looked at offences against 38 patients between 2017 and 2021, the CPS said in its statement.

Spencer is due to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on January 20, the CPS said.

