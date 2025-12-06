President briefs Malwathu Chapter Mahanayake Thera on disaster relief programmes

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake visited the Malwathu Maha Viharaya this morning (06) and paid respects to the Mahanayake Thera of the Malwathu Chapter, Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Thera.

During the visit, the President briefed the Mahanayake Thera on the government’s programmes to provide relief to people affected by the prevailing disaster situation and engaged in a brief discussion, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).