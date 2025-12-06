The death toll due to the adverse weather conditions experienced in the country over the past few days has climbed to 611, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) has confirmed.

According to the DMC, another 213 individuals remain missing as rescue and search operations continue.

The extreme weather has impacted all 25 districts of the island, affecting a total of 2,054,535 people from 576,626 families.

Of these, 114,126 individuals from 33,622 families are currently sheltered in 956 relief centres, the DMC stated.

Furthermore, 4,309 houses have been completely destroyed, while another 69,635 houses have sustained partial damage as a result of the disaster, it added.