Chinese companies donate Rs. 19.5 million for Sri Lankas disaster relief

December 6, 2025   04:17 pm

The Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Sri Lanka has extended financial assistance amounting to LKR 19.5 million, made possible through the generous contributions of Chinese companies operating in the country.

The donation reflects the continued support of Chinese enterprises towards Sri Lanka during a challenging period and underscores the strengthening economic and humanitarian ties between the two nations, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

According to the Chamber, the funds were raised through collective contributions from member companies in Sri Lanka, with the intention of assisting national recovery efforts and supporting communities in need.

Officials from the Chinese Chamber of Commerce stated that Chinese businesses remain committed to Sri Lanka’s long-term development and stand ready to contribute further towards the country’s economic stability and social welfare, it added.

--PMD--

