Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department states that the Northeast monsoon condition is gradually establishing over the island.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m., it said.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa Provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces during the early hours of the morning, the Met. Department added.

The general public has been kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.