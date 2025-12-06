Ninth Indian emergency relief aircraft arrives in Sri Lanka

Ninth Indian emergency relief aircraft arrives in Sri Lanka

December 6, 2025   06:17 pm

The ninth consignment of humanitarian assistance from India, dispatched under India’s “Operation Sagar Bandhu”, reached the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this afternoon (06).

The special aircraft also airlifted a 110-foot Bailey Bridge, weighing 65 metric tons, along with a JCB backhoe loader as part of the emergency assistance, said an Ada Derana reporter.

Accompanying the consignment were thirteen engineers attached to the Indian Army Corps of Engineers to provide assistance.

A group of officers from the Sri Lanka Army Engineers Corps, together with officials from the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka, was present at the airport to formally receive the consignment.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka's tourism industry picking up gradually in aftermath of cyclone - Dy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism industry picking up gradually in aftermath of cyclone - Dy Minister (English)

Increase in rainfall expected in several areas after December 09 - Met. Dept (English)

Increase in rainfall expected in several areas after December 09 - Met. Dept (English)

Repair and restoration of disaster-affected roads continues across the island (English)

Repair and restoration of disaster-affected roads continues across the island (English)

Overseas Sri Lankans have donated nearly Rs. 700 million so far to Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund (English)

Overseas Sri Lankans have donated nearly Rs. 700 million so far to Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund (English)

Several major roads including Colombo-Kandy reopen after landslide closures (English)

Several major roads including Colombo-Kandy reopen after landslide closures (English)

Indian rescue teams continue relief missions in Sri Lanka in aftermath of cyclone (English)

Indian rescue teams continue relief missions in Sri Lanka in aftermath of cyclone (English)

Manusath Derana continues delivering essential aid to flood victims for 7th day (English)

Manusath Derana continues delivering essential aid to flood victims for 7th day (English)