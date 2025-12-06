Ninth Indian emergency relief aircraft arrives in Sri Lanka

The ninth consignment of humanitarian assistance from India, dispatched under India’s “Operation Sagar Bandhu”, reached the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this afternoon (06).

The special aircraft also airlifted a 110-foot Bailey Bridge, weighing 65 metric tons, along with a JCB backhoe loader as part of the emergency assistance, said an Ada Derana reporter.

Accompanying the consignment were thirteen engineers attached to the Indian Army Corps of Engineers to provide assistance.

A group of officers from the Sri Lanka Army Engineers Corps, together with officials from the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka, was present at the airport to formally receive the consignment.