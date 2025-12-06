Shooting at South African bar leaves 11 dead, including three children

December 6, 2025   06:30 pm

At least 11 people were killed on Saturday including a three-year-old boy, after gunshots were fired at an illegal bar in the South African city of Pretoria, police said, adding that a manhunt was launched for three suspects who were not identified.

Another 14 people were wounded during the incident in the Saulsville township, they said in a statement.

Police didn’t say whether the shooting occurred inside or outside the illegal bar, known locally as a “shebeen.”

“Three minors are among those deceased, which include 3- and 12-year-old boys (and a) 16-year-old female,” the South African Police Service said.

South Africa has one of the highest murder rates in the world, averaging about 60 a day.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

