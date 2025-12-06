Death toll from adverse weather rises to 618 with 209 still missing

The death toll due to the adverse weather conditions experienced in the country over the past few days has climbed to 618 as at 8.00 p.m. today (06), according to the Disaster Management Center (DMC).

It confirmed that another 209 individuals remain missing as search operations continue.

The extreme weather has impacted all 25 districts of the island, affecting a total of 2,078,436 people from 583,030 families.

The districts of Gampaha (362,664), Puttalam (347,211) and Colombo (328,846) are the worst affected.

Of these, approximately 100,124 individuals from 29,874 families are still sheltered in 990 relief centres, the DMC stated.

Furthermore, 4,071 houses have been completely destroyed, while another 71,121 houses have sustained partial damage as a result of the disaster, it added.