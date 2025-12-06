One person killed in shooting in Dehiwala

One person killed in shooting in Dehiwala

December 6, 2025   09:46 pm

A 34-year-old person has been shot and killed near the ‘A Quarters Ground’ area in Dehiwala this evening (6), police said.

The shooting had taken place at around 8.00 p.m. today and was carried out by an unidentified gunman who had arrived on foot. 

The victim had succumbed to injuries on admission to the Kalubowila Hospital. 

Police suspect that the shooting was the result of a conflict between two rival underworld gangs. 

The deceased, Aminda Pradeep, is believed to be a close associate of the notorious underworld criminal figure and large-scale drug trafficker known as “Badowita Asanka” while the shooting is suspected to have been carried out by an associate of rival gang leader “Kosmalli”, Ada Derana reporter said. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Finance Ministry issues circular on relief measures for people affected by weather disaster (English)

Finance Ministry issues circular on relief measures for people affected by weather disaster (English)

Finance Ministry issues circular on relief measures for people affected by weather disaster (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka's tourism industry picking up gradually in aftermath of cyclone - Dy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism industry picking up gradually in aftermath of cyclone - Dy Minister (English)

Increase in rainfall expected in several areas after December 09 - Met. Dept (English)

Increase in rainfall expected in several areas after December 09 - Met. Dept (English)

Repair and restoration of disaster-affected roads continues across the island (English)

Repair and restoration of disaster-affected roads continues across the island (English)

Overseas Sri Lankans have donated nearly Rs. 700 million so far to Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund (English)

Overseas Sri Lankans have donated nearly Rs. 700 million so far to Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund (English)

Several major roads including Colombo-Kandy reopen after landslide closures (English)

Several major roads including Colombo-Kandy reopen after landslide closures (English)