One person killed in shooting in Dehiwala

A 34-year-old person has been shot and killed near the ‘A Quarters Ground’ area in Dehiwala this evening (6), police said.

The shooting had taken place at around 8.00 p.m. today and was carried out by an unidentified gunman who had arrived on foot.

The victim had succumbed to injuries on admission to the Kalubowila Hospital.

Police suspect that the shooting was the result of a conflict between two rival underworld gangs.

The deceased, Aminda Pradeep, is believed to be a close associate of the notorious underworld criminal figure and large-scale drug trafficker known as “Badowita Asanka” while the shooting is suspected to have been carried out by an associate of rival gang leader “Kosmalli”, Ada Derana reporter said.