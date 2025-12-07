Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

The Northeast monsoon condition is gradually establishing over the island, the Department of Meteorology said.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, North-Central, Eastern Uva provinces and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa Provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces during the early hours of the morning, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.