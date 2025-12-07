At least 23 people dead after fire at nightclub in Goa, India

December 7, 2025   06:42 am

At least 23 people have been killed after a fire at a nightclub in Goa, India.

Dr Pramod Sawant, Goa’s chief minister, said a “major fire incident at Arpora has taken the lives of 23 people”.
“I am deeply grieved and offer my heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families in this hour of unimaginable loss,” he said.

Local media reported the fire took place in a nightclub in the village around midnight on Saturday.

Dr Sawant said: “I visited the incident site and have ordered an inquiry into this incident.

“The inquiry will examine the exact cause of the fire and whether fire safety norms and building rules were followed. Those found responsible will face most stringent action under the law - any negligence will be dealt with firmly.”

The majority of victims are believed to be staff at the club - although some tourists are thought to be among those killed, local media reports.
Videos on social media showed emergency services lining up to help the injured - who were taken to nearby hospitals.

Authorities worked through the night to bring the situation under control and all bodies have been recovered, the state’s police chief told reporters, according to Reuters.

Goa, a small state on India’s western coast, is a popular tourist destination, attracting millions of tourists every year.

Source: Sky News 

--Agencies 

