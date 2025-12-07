Major reservoirs still spilling; Reconstruction works underway  Irrigation Dept

The Irrigation Department’s 30 main reservoirs and more than 39 medium-sized reservoirs are currently spilling, Director of Irrigation (Water Management) H.M.P.S.D. Herath said.

Accordingly, among the reservoirs are Senanayake Samudra in the Ampara District, Mahawilachchiya, Mahakanadarawa, and Rajanganaya in the Anuradhapura District, Deduru Oya in Kurunegala, Lunugamvehera in Hambantota and the Sorabora reservoir in Badulla.

He stated that 6,476 cubic feet of water per second is currently being released into the Kala Oya through the spill gates of the Rajanganaya Reservoir, while 1,164 cubic feet of water per second is being released from the Angamuwa Reservoir.

He added that although spill gates have been opened, the volume of water released remains minimal, and no risk of flooding has been identified in the low-lying areas.

Significant damage has been reported to several irrigation structures due to the heavy rainfall experienced in recent days. Temporary reconstruction work has already commenced, he said.

Accordingly, reconstruction of the South Canal of the Rajanganaya Reservoir has been initiated and is expected to be completed today (07), enabling water distribution to irrigated lands fed by the reservoir.

In addition, renovation work on the Elahera Yodha Canal is being carried out by the Irrigation Department with assistance from security forces and farmers’ organizations.

The timeline for completion will depend on future rainfall and water releases from the Moragahakanda Reservoir, he said.

He further noted that temporary repairs on other damaged irrigation structures are ongoing under departmental supervision.

Meanwhile, the highest rainfall of 30-35 millimeters during the past 24 hours was recorded from Baddegama and Ratnapura, according to L.S. Sooriyabandara, Director of Irrigation (Hydrology & Disaster Management).

Sooriyabandara added that water levels in Malwathu Oya near Thanthirimale were higher than normal but are now receding.

He emphasized that the situation does not amount to flooding, explaining that water is being released to lower reservoir levels as a precautionary measure.

Several major reservoirs including Deduru Oya, Rajanganaya, and Nachchaduwa, as well as other medium-sized reservoirs in the Anuradhapura District are currently releasing water to reduce inflow levels, he said.