New hotline introduced for public to report essential service disruptions

The Office of the Commissioner General of Essential Services (CGES) has officially introduced a dedicated Speed Dial Number – ‘1904’ to rapidly report complaints and difficulties related to the accessibility of essential services across the country.

The public is advised to use the hotline ‘1904’ to report issues connected to:

Electricity supply

Fuel distribution

Hospital and emergency medical services

Public transport and logistics

Water supply and sanitation

Food and essential commodities

Telecommunications and ICT services

Irrigation and other essential public services declared under Gazette Extraordinary No. 2464/29

This initiative has been launched to ensure timely response, better coordination, and efficient resolution of complaints received from citizens during emergency situations or service disruptions, the statement said.

All calls to ‘1904’ will be received at the CGES Operations Centre, where complaints will be verified, prioritized, and directed to the relevant sectoral response teams for prompt action.

Accordingly, the CGES has requested the cooperation of all citizens to use the hotline responsibly and to provide accurate information to facilitate swift resolution.