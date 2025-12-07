Myanmar military aircraft carrying relief supplies arrives in Sri Lanka

A Myanmar military aircraft carrying relief supplies has arrived at the Katunayake Air Force Base to support Sri Lankans affected by the recent adverse weather conditions.

The aircraft had arrived last night (06), accompanied by a delegation from the Myanmar government.

The consignment includes sanitary items, medical supplies, and other essential goods.

Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Myanmar, Marlar Than Htaik; Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar, Zaw Phyo Win and several other government representatives were present during the official handover of the aid.

Director General Planning of the Sri Lanka Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Deshapriya Silva, along with a group of Air Force officers, was also present to receive the consignment.