Train season tickets valid on SLTB buses only in areas with suspended train services  SLTB

December 7, 2025   10:46 am

The Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) has announced that passengers holding train monthly season tickets will be permitted to travel on SLTB buses only in areas where train services have been restricted or suspended.

The SLTB noted that several incidents have been reported of passengers attempting to use train season tickets on buses in areas where train operations are functioning normally.

Meanwhile, the National Transport Commission (NTC) stated that special buses will be deployed tomorrow morning for passengers travelling on the Kandy–Colombo route.

NTC Chairman P.A. Chandrapala confirmed that travel on these special buses will also be permitted using train season tickets.

Meanwhile, the Department of Railways said that attention has been directed towards constructing a double-lane railway bridge across the Mahaweli River in the Peradeniya area.

General Manager of Railways, Ravindra Padmapriya, stated that the current bridge has deteriorated to a state where repairs are no longer feasible. 

Therefore, he added that an appropriate decision regarding the issue will be taken tomorrow.

