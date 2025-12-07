Several families evacuated in Ruwanwella and Hatton over landslide risks

A number of families residing in Ruwanwella, Ratthagala, in Kegalle district and the Rozella Manikkawatta colony in Hatton have been evacuated to safer locations due to the risk of possible landslides.

Accordingly, 11 families in the Ruwanwella, Ratthagala area have been relocated to the Ratthagala Primary School.

Similarly, 50 people from 13 families in the Rozella Manikkawatta colony have been moved to the Welioya Tamil Maha Vidyalaya.