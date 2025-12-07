Electricity transmission system from Rantambe to Mahiyanganaya restored

December 7, 2025   12:04 pm

The 132-kilowatt electricity transmission system from Rantambe to Mahiyanganaya, which was damaged due to adverse weather conditions, has been restored.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) stated that the system was restored by around 5:30 p.m. yesterday (06).

Accordingly, electricity supply has resumed in Mahiyanganaya, as well as in several areas of Batticaloa and Ampara districts in the Eastern Province.

Power outages had affected several areas due to damage to transmission lines and wiring caused by the severe weather conditions.

