Passenger arrested at BIA while attempting to smuggle foreign cigarettes

December 7, 2025   12:41 pm

A passenger has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) by officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) while attempting to smuggle a consignment of foreign-manufactured cigarettes into the country, this morning (07).

The arrested person has been identified as a 48-year-old driver residing in Wellampitiya, Colombo.

He had arrived at the Katunayake Airport from Dubai on FlyDubai FZ 569 at 12.45 a.m. today.

Upon inspection, officials had discovered 140 cartons of cigarettes containing 28,000 sticks of foreign cigarettes concealed in his luggage and a cardboard box, Ada Derana reporter said. 

The arrested suspect has been released on bail and is scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court on December 10, 2025. 

 

