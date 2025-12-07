Special buses for KandyColombo train passengers using season tickets from tomorrow

December 7, 2025   01:23 pm

The National Transport Commission (NTC) has announced that special buses will be deployed tomorrow (08) morning for train passengers travelling from Kandy to Colombo.

NTC Chairman P.A. Chandrapala stated that commuters will be permitted to use their train monthly season tickets on these special bus services.

Accordingly, transport services will be provided exclusively for passengers holding valid train season tickets at 4.00 a.m., 4.15 a.m., and 4.30 a.m. 

He added that additional buses will be deployed if the scheduled services are insufficient.

Meanwhile, the Chairman said that public transport services between Colombo and Kandy are also set to resume from tomorrow.

The selected route for long-distance buses operating between Colombo and Kandy will run through Kandy, Katugastota, Galagedara, Hatharaliyadda, Rambukkana, Karandupana, Kegalle, and Pasyala to Colombo.

He further noted that the NTC selected this route as a safer option for long-distance passenger transport.

