The death toll due to the adverse weather conditions experienced in the country over the past few days has climbed to 627, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) has confirmed.

According to the DMC, another 190 individuals remain missing as rescue and search operations continue.

The extreme weather has impacted all 25 districts of the island, affecting a total of 2,179,138 people from 611,530 families.

According to the DMC, the highest number of deaths, 232, has been reported from the Kandy district.

Meanwhile, 89 deaths have been reported from the Nuwara Eliya district, 90 deaths from the Badulla district, 61 deaths from Kurunegala, 35 deaths from Puttalam, 32 deaths from the Kegalle district, and 28 deaths from the Matale district.

The statement further noted that 89,857 individuals from 27,663 families are currently accommodated in temporary shelters.