Sri Lankas official reserve assets decrease further in November

December 7, 2025   01:49 pm

Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets have decreased by further 2.9% to US$ 6.033 billion in November 2025, compared to US$ 6.216 billion in October 2025, according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

Meanwhile, the CBSL noted that the total foreign currency reserves stood at US$ 5.942 billion at the end of November while the gross official currency reserves were at US$ 6.102 million as at end October 2025.

This includes proceeds from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) swap arrangement equivalent to approximately US$ 1.4 billion, which remains subject to conditionalities on usability.

Meanwhile, the net purchases by the CBSL from the domestic foreign exchange market amounted to US$ 74.3 million in November 2025.

According to CBSL, the Sri Lanka Rupee has depreciated by 5.3% against the US dollar thus far this year.

