Sergeant injured after accidental discharge of firearm inside Malabe Police Station

December 7, 2025   02:17 pm

A police sergeant has been injured in an accident caused by the accidental discharge of a firearm inside the Malabe Police Station.

Police stated that the firearm was mistakenly discharged this morning while it was being inspected.

The police sergeant sustained head injuries and has been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital for treatment.

A hospital spokesperson said that the injured officer’s condition is not severe.

The Malabe Police have launched further investigations into the incident.

