Govt initiates measures to prepare Anuradhapura farmers for Maha season

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake instructed officials to prepare the farmers in the Anuradhapura District whose paddy cultivation was destroyed due to floods to re-cultivate during the upcoming Maha season.

Highlighting the need for all relevant institutions to work in proper coordination, treating this as a national necessity, the President instructed the authorities to provide compensation to farmers without delay and to ensure temporary irrigation water supply through provisional repairs.

The President further noted that the government is providing the highest amount of compensation in the country’s history for crop damages, with the expectation that cultivation activities will be commenced again promptly.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake gave these instructions this morning (07) while attending a special coordination committee meeting at the Anuradhapura District Secretariat to review the programme being implemented to restore normalcy to the lives of people affected by the disaster situation and to rehabilitate damaged infrastructure in the district.

The President instructed officials to present, before this Friday, a report detailing the number of farmers who were completely affected, the extent of damaged farmland and the required financial allocations. He emphasised that compensation must be granted only to those who are genuinely entitled and that no one should receive it unjustly.

The President stated that the government is committed to providing compensation to the farming community and directed officials to foster confidence among farmers so that they will be encouraged to resume cultivation.

The President also inquired, separately, from the relevant institutions about the measures taken for the development of the district’s infrastructure including highways, irrigation and communication networks.

The President examined the programme for reopening obstructed roads and instructed that temporary repairs be expedited to meet the public’s transportation needs until permanent road development plans are implemented.

Officials of the Ceylon Electricity Board informed the meeting that 473 out of the 580 electricity transformers damaged due to the disaster have already been restored and that full electricity supply to the district could be achieved by tomorrow.

They further stated that 49,000 water connections had been affected, of which about 99% have now been restored, while water is being supplied by bowsers to the remaining areas. They noted that total restoration of water supply is expected within the next two days. Damaged community water projects are also being restored.

Well-cleaning activities are currently being carried out with the support of the Navy and the President instructed officials to complete these tasks swiftly through community participation coordinated by Divisional Secretariats.

Discussions were also held regarding the provision of compensation for crops such as Maize, restarting cultivation, restoring the livelihoods of those engaged in animal husbandry, normalising health services and rehabilitating religious sites including damaged temples.

The floods have caused total damage to 228 houses in the district. The President instructed officials to gather accurate information on whether affected families should be resettled on the same land or relocated elsewhere and to begin identifying suitable land for resettlement.

Officials reported that all schools in the district could reopen by 16 December. The President instructed that the Rs. 15,000 allowance promised by the Treasury for schoolchildren affected by the disaster be fully distributed before 31 December and that the list of beneficiaries be prepared without delay.

The President also expressed his gratitude to government officials, the Police and the Tri-Forces for their service in providing relief to the public and restoring infrastructure.

The meeting was attended by Co-Chair of the Anuradhapura District Development Committee, Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development Wasantha Samarasinghe, Minister of Housing, Construction and Water Supply Susil Ranasinghe , Anuradhapura District MPs Susantha Kumara Navaratna and Sena Nanayakkara, North Central Province Governor Wasantha Jinadasa, Chief Secretary J.M.R.P. Jayasinghe, representatives of local authorities; Secretary to the Treasury Dr Harshana Suriyapperuma, Anuradhapura District Secretary K.G.R. Wimalasuriya, ministry secretaries and other government officials.