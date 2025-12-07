Aadaraya programme launched to provide essential school items to children affected by Cyclone Ditwah

“Aadaraya” programme, an initiative launched to distribute essential school items including books to children affected by cyclone Ditwah, got underway in Hambantota.

At the launch of the programme, books and school supplies were distributed to more than a thousand children from four schools in the Hambantota District.

Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa stated that similar events will be carried out in other districts as well.

He further noted that seat organizers of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and institutions affiliated with the party are also taking part in the “Aadaraya” initiative.

MP Namal Rajapaksa also appealed to everyone to join this meritorious effort to uplift the education of the children in the country.