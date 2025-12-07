Over 4,500 houses destroyed in recent disaster, DMC confirms

December 7, 2025   02:53 pm

A total of 4,517 houses across the country have been destroyed due to recent landslides and floods, the Disaster Management Centre has confirmed.

According to the latest situation report issued by the DMC, a further 76,066 houses have been partially damaged.

Among the destroyed houses, the highest number has been reported from the Kandy District, with 1,800 houses destroyed.

The second-highest number of destroyed houses has been reported from the Puttalam District, with 573 houses, while the third-highest is from the Kurunegala District, with 480 houses damaged.

Meanwhile, the highest number of partially damaged houses has also been reported from the Kandy District, totaling 13,044 houses.

In addition, the report states that 11,575 houses in the Kegalle District, 7,869 in the Ratnapura District, 7,291 in the Badulla District, and 5,200 in the Gampaha District have been partially damaged.

