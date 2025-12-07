Two US Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in Sri Lanka to support ongoing Cyclone Ditwah response

U.S. Air Force Airmen in two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft deployed by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command to support Sri Lanka’s Cyclone Ditwah response.

The statement by the US Embassy in Colombo:

Today at Katunayake Air Base, two C-130J Super Hercules and Airmen from the U.S. Air Force 36th Contingency Response Group (CRG) arrived to provide American airlift capability in support of Sri Lanka’s Cyclone Ditwah response. U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung and Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Defense Major General KP Aruna Jayasekara (Retd.) welcomed the team on arrival U.S. and Sri Lankan counterparts are moving immediately to begin deliveries of critical relief supplies to affected communities. U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 36th CRG, operating out of Guam, and other units, will provide immediate transportation and logistics support to areas identified by the Sri Lankan Disaster Management Center. Additional supporting units include the U.S. Air Force’s 374th Airlift Wing (Yokota Air Base, Japan) and the U.S. Marine Corps’ III Marine Expeditionary Force (Okinawa, Japan). Also present for the arrival were Hon. Prof. Chrishantha Abeysena, Minister of Science and Technology, Hon. Janitha Ruwan Kodithuwakku, Deputy Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation, and Major General Sampath Kotuwegoda, Director General of the Disaster Management Center.

“Sri Lanka’s responders are doing heroic work,” said Ambassador Chung. “The United States is here to take on some heavy lifting—bringing American airlift and logistics muscle to push critical supplies into the hardest-hit areas so Sri Lanka’s frontline teams can stay focused on people, not transportation. The United States stands steadfast with Sri Lanka in this challenging time, committed to supporting recovery and rebuilding efforts.”

“When roads are strained and time is short, logistics becomes the lifeline,” said Matthew House, U.S. Embassy Senior Defense Official and Defense Attaché. “America is here with airlift capacity and coordination to keep that lifeline of critical assistance moving. The C-130J Super Hercules is a workhorse airlifter—built to move essential cargo rapidly and reliably when access is limited. Our regular joint training exercises with the Sri Lankan Armed Forces have built strong relationships and enhanced our ability to work together in crises like Cyclone Ditwah.”

Following a request from the Government of Sri Lanka and in coordination with the Sri Lankan Armed Forces, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) deployed U.S. military aircraft and personnel to provide airlift and logistics support for Sri Lanka’s Cyclone Ditwah response. Working alongside the Sri Lanka Air Force, U.S. aircraft will support Sri Lanka-led airlift missions to move emergency relief supplies—temporary shelter materials, safe water, sanitation and hygiene support, food assistance, and other essential supplies—from Katunayake Air Base to affected areas, as Sri Lankan authorities assess needs and set priorities.

The United States has also recently provided the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) a package of critical airlift and logistics-enabling equipment valued at approximately $2.1 million (about LKR 640 million) —capabilities already in active use and directly supporting Sri Lanka’s Cyclone Ditwah response. Delivered through U.S. security cooperation, the package includes fuel trucks, forklifts with sustainment parts, flood lights, ground power units with sustainment parts, and portable cargo-loading platforms , which strengthens the SLAF’s ability to rapidly receive, fuel, power, load, and move relief supplies—day or night—so assistance can reach affected communities faster and at greater scale.

The United States announced $2 million to support disaster response efforts within 72 hours of Cyclone Ditwah’s landfall, reflecting the goodwill of the American people and our long-standing partnership with Sri Lanka. Through trusted implementing organizations, this assistance will support emergency shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene, and health services for communities impacted by the storm. The United States remains in close coordination with the Government of Sri Lanka as it leads recovery and reconstruction efforts following Tropical Cyclone Ditwah.