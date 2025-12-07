Two arrested at BIA with 21kg of Kush cannabis

Two arrested at BIA with 21kg of Kush cannabis

December 7, 2025   04:08 pm

A couple has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to smuggle over 21kg of ‘Kush’ cannabis earlier today (07).

The duo arrived from Malé, Maldives, on a SriLankan Airlines flight UL-102.

The drugs were concealed in a suitcase, consisting of 24 packages totaling 21.582 kilograms of cannabis, police stated.

The suspects are a married couple, aged 21 and 30, residing in Kalutara South.

The couple is scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court.

Further investigations into the case are underway.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Opposition Leader Sajith visits flood-affected residents of Karawanella (English)

Opposition Leader Sajith visits flood-affected residents of Karawanella (English)

CBSL directs banks to provide relief measures to businesses impacted by disaster (English)

CBSL directs banks to provide relief measures to businesses impacted by disaster (English)

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation dispatches relief items across the island (English)

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation dispatches relief items across the island (English)

Finance Ministry issues circular on relief measures for people affected by weather disaster (English)

Finance Ministry issues circular on relief measures for people affected by weather disaster (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka's tourism industry picking up gradually in aftermath of cyclone - Dy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism industry picking up gradually in aftermath of cyclone - Dy Minister (English)