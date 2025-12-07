Two arrested at BIA with 21kg of Kush cannabis

A couple has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to smuggle over 21kg of ‘Kush’ cannabis earlier today (07).

The duo arrived from Malé, Maldives, on a SriLankan Airlines flight UL-102.

The drugs were concealed in a suitcase, consisting of 24 packages totaling 21.582 kilograms of cannabis, police stated.

The suspects are a married couple, aged 21 and 30, residing in Kalutara South.

The couple is scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court.

Further investigations into the case are underway.