Two arrested at BIA with 21kg of Kush cannabis
December 7, 2025 04:08 pm
A couple has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to smuggle over 21kg of ‘Kush’ cannabis earlier today (07).
The duo arrived from Malé, Maldives, on a SriLankan Airlines flight UL-102.
The drugs were concealed in a suitcase, consisting of 24 packages totaling 21.582 kilograms of cannabis, police stated.
The suspects are a married couple, aged 21 and 30, residing in Kalutara South.
The couple is scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court.
Further investigations into the case are underway.