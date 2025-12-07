Officials mull double track bridge to connect Peradeniya and Sarasavi Uyana stations

Officials mull double track bridge to connect Peradeniya and Sarasavi Uyana stations

December 7, 2025   05:51 pm

The Department of Railways says it is focusing on developing the railway bridge over the Mahaweli River, located between Peradeniya and Sarasavi Uyana railway stations, as a double-track bridge.

This bridge, known as the ‘Kalu Paalama’, has suffered severe damage due to recent flooding.

Ravindra Padmapriya, the General Manager of the Department of Railways stated that the bridge is currently in a condition beyond repair, but a final decision on its restoration is expected to be made tomorrow.

The General Manager added, “We hope to determine from Monday how the damaged section of the bridge can be repaired. Based on that, we will move forward with the planning. Most likely, we are planning to proceed with a completely new bridge. The plan is to construct it as a double-track bridge because temporarily maintaining this bridge is not suitable given its current condition.”

