Showers predicted for Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces

December 7, 2025   06:30 pm

The Northeast monsoon conditions are gradually establishing over the island, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Accordingly, showers will occur at times in the Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75 mm are likely at some places in the Batticaloa district, the Met. Department said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces during the early hours of the morning.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

