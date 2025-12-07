Superintendent injured during altercation within Boossa High Security Prison
December 7, 2025 06:39 pm
A Superintendent of the Boossa High Security Prison has sustained injuries following an altercation within the prison premises.
Reports indicate that the unrest occurred while a group of inmates was being transferred from their current cells to other cells within the prison.
The inmates resisted the transfer and during the resulting altercation, the prison officer sustained an injury to the nose, according to prison sources.
However, it is reported that the situation has now been brought under control.