President calls on Atamasthanadipathi Thero

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake called on the Atamasthanadhipathi, the Chief Sanghanayake of the Nuwara Kalaviya, Most Venerable Pallegama Hemarathana Nayake Thero, today (07), the President’s Media Division stated.

The President called on the Most Venerable Pallegama Hemarathana Nayake Thero for a brief discussion.

During the meeting, the President apprised the Thero of the measures being implemented by the government to provide relief to the affected people and to restore normalcy in their daily lives, the PMD added.