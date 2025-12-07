Ninth batch of disaster relief provided by UAE arrives in Sri Lanka

The ninth batch of disaster relief provided by the United Arab Emirates to Sri Lanka arrived today (07) at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) aboard a special cargo aircraft belonging to the UAE Air Force.

The aircraft, an Ilyushin IL-76, one of the largest cargo planes, landed at the BIA at 4:47 p.m. from Abu Dhabi.

It carried a total of 13,482 kilograms of tents and travel mats, Ada Derana reporter said.

Local authorities, including military officers, officials from the Disaster Management Centre, and representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, were present at the airport to receive the cargo.