Health officials warn of potential disease outbreaks following recent flooding

Attention must be paid to communicable diseases that may arise following the recent disaster situation in the country, the Epidemiology Unit has announced.

Dr. Athula Liyanapathirana, the Consultant Community Physician attached to the Epidemiology Unit said that during this period it is extremely important to drink boiled water.

He further pointed out that if wells used for drinking water have been contaminated by floodwater, they must be properly cleaned, chlorinated and disinfected before being used again.

Dr. Liyanapathirana also emphasized the importance of being cautious about food-borne diseases, noting that special care should be taken with cooked food. Food must be prepared hygienically, and anyone suffering from diarrhea should not engage in food preparation, he added.

Food poisoning can also occur depending on how food is prepared and stored. Therefore, food should ideally be consumed within four hours of being cooked, and it is essential to wash hands thoroughly before meals, the specialist said.

Dr. Athula Liyanapathirana further explained:

“In many places, water has stagnated and mud remains. This creates very favourable conditions for the spread of leptospirosis (rat fever). Not only rats, but even dogs, cattle and swine can contaminate water with their urine. This contaminated water can enter the body even through small cuts or wounds. For all individuals who were exposed to floodwater, we have distributed a medication called Doxycycline. A dose of 200 mg should be taken immediately. If you are involved in cleaning or if your home was submerged in water, you should continue taking this dose once weekly for a full week.”