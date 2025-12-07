Several access routes to Nuwara Eliya restored - District Secretary

Several access routes to Nuwara Eliya restored - District Secretary

December 7, 2025   07:48 pm

Several access routes to Nuwara Eliya have now been restored, according to Nuwara Eliya District Secretary Thushari Tennakoon.

Addressing a media briefing held at the Nuwara Eliya District Secretariat, she noted that the road from Mahiyanganaya to Nuwara Eliya has been fully reopened for transportation.

The Nuwara Eliya–Colombo road via Ginigathhena and the Nuwara Eliya–Colombo road via Bogawantalawa have also been reopened for travel, the District Secretary added.

Furthermore, she stated that the Randenigala–Welimada–Bandarawela road and the Udupussellawa road have now been cleared and opened.

Meanwhile, repairs are ongoing on the main Kandy-Nuwara Eliya road at Ramboda, and reopening it will take a few more days, she said.

The District Secretary also noted that the Railway Department is carrying out railway line repairs and steps have been taken to operate SLTB buses on the routes that are already open.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025.12.07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025.12.07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025.12.07

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Opposition Leader Sajith visits flood-affected residents of Karawanella (English)

Opposition Leader Sajith visits flood-affected residents of Karawanella (English)

CBSL directs banks to provide relief measures to businesses impacted by disaster (English)

CBSL directs banks to provide relief measures to businesses impacted by disaster (English)

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation dispatches relief items across the island (English)

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation dispatches relief items across the island (English)

Finance Ministry issues circular on relief measures for people affected by weather disaster (English)

Finance Ministry issues circular on relief measures for people affected by weather disaster (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin