Several access routes to Nuwara Eliya restored - District Secretary

Several access routes to Nuwara Eliya have now been restored, according to Nuwara Eliya District Secretary Thushari Tennakoon.

Addressing a media briefing held at the Nuwara Eliya District Secretariat, she noted that the road from Mahiyanganaya to Nuwara Eliya has been fully reopened for transportation.

The Nuwara Eliya–Colombo road via Ginigathhena and the Nuwara Eliya–Colombo road via Bogawantalawa have also been reopened for travel, the District Secretary added.

Furthermore, she stated that the Randenigala–Welimada–Bandarawela road and the Udupussellawa road have now been cleared and opened.

Meanwhile, repairs are ongoing on the main Kandy-Nuwara Eliya road at Ramboda, and reopening it will take a few more days, she said.

The District Secretary also noted that the Railway Department is carrying out railway line repairs and steps have been taken to operate SLTB buses on the routes that are already open.