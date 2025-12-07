President stresses need for long-term plan to prevent mass-scale disasters from recurring

President stresses need for long-term plan to prevent mass-scale disasters from recurring

December 7, 2025   08:57 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has emphasised the importance for a long-term plan to prevent mass-scale natural disasters from recurring in future.

President Dissanayake today (07) attended a special coordination committee meeting held at the Kurunegala District Secretariat to review the measures being implemented to restore normalcy and develop essential infrastructure in the Kurunegala District, which has been affected by the disaster situation.

During the meeting, the President expressed his appreciation to all those who worked together in responding to the crisis, including public officials, Police and Tri-Forces personnel, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

During the meeting, extensive discussions were held on restoring essential infrastructure disrupted by the disaster including electricity and water supply, telecommunications, and irrigation systems re-cultivating farmlands, resuming agricultural activities, restoring healthcare services, reopening schools and facilitating the resettlement of affected families.

President Dissanayake also emphasised that unauthorized construction must not be permitted under any circumstances and that relevant laws will be strengthened to prevent such activities, the PMD added further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025.12.07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025.12.07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025.12.07

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Opposition Leader Sajith visits flood-affected residents of Karawanella (English)

Opposition Leader Sajith visits flood-affected residents of Karawanella (English)

CBSL directs banks to provide relief measures to businesses impacted by disaster (English)

CBSL directs banks to provide relief measures to businesses impacted by disaster (English)

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation dispatches relief items across the island (English)

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation dispatches relief items across the island (English)

Finance Ministry issues circular on relief measures for people affected by weather disaster (English)

Finance Ministry issues circular on relief measures for people affected by weather disaster (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin