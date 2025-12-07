President stresses need for long-term plan to prevent mass-scale disasters from recurring

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has emphasised the importance for a long-term plan to prevent mass-scale natural disasters from recurring in future.

President Dissanayake today (07) attended a special coordination committee meeting held at the Kurunegala District Secretariat to review the measures being implemented to restore normalcy and develop essential infrastructure in the Kurunegala District, which has been affected by the disaster situation.

During the meeting, the President expressed his appreciation to all those who worked together in responding to the crisis, including public officials, Police and Tri-Forces personnel, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

During the meeting, extensive discussions were held on restoring essential infrastructure disrupted by the disaster including electricity and water supply, telecommunications, and irrigation systems re-cultivating farmlands, resuming agricultural activities, restoring healthcare services, reopening schools and facilitating the resettlement of affected families.

President Dissanayake also emphasised that unauthorized construction must not be permitted under any circumstances and that relevant laws will be strengthened to prevent such activities, the PMD added further.