LankaPay systems facing temporary service disruption

December 7, 2025   09:26 pm

LankaPay systems are continuing to face service disruption due to an unexpected power outage at its primary site, the company said in a statement.

As a result, interbank ATM transactions, interbank fund transfers (CEFTS), LPOPP government payments, JustPay, LankaPay Cards, GovyPay and LankaQR systems are currently available.

LankaSign Digital Certification is also temporarily unavailable due to the power outage, according to LankaPay (Pvt) Ltd.

