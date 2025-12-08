Nearly 100,000 schoolchildren affected by adverse weather

Nearly 100,000 schoolchildren affected by adverse weather

December 7, 2025   10:37 pm

Nearly a thousand schools across nine provinces of the country have been affected, due to the adverse weather conditions, the Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Nalaka Kaluwewe noted.

The Secretary to the Ministry of Education pointed out that around 100,000 schoolchildren have also been impacted by the disaster in one way or another.

However, he added that a decision has been made to reopen schools in areas that were not severely affected by the disaster on December 16.

Secretary Nalaka Kaluwewe said, “We expect to issue an official announcement tomorrow (08) or Tuesday (09) regarding which areas and which schools will be reopened. With the reopening of schools, steps have also been taken to hold the postponed A/L examination papers in January 2026.”

