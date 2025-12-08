Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

December 8, 2025   06:37 am

The Northeast monsoon conditions are gradually establishing over the island, the Department of Meteorology said. 

Showery weather condition is expected to enhance over Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces from tonight.

Showers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces. 

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm are likely at some places in Batticaloa and Ampara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces during the early hours of the morning, the Met. Department added. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

