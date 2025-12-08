Thai army says air strikes launched along disputed border area with Cambodia

Thailand has launched air strikes along its disputed border with Cambodia, Thai army spokesman Major General Winthai Suvaree said on Monday, after both countries accused the other of breaching a ceasefire agreement.

The border dispute had erupted into a five-day war in July, before a ceasefire deal brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Trump witnessed the signing of an expanded ceasefire deal between the two countries in Kuala Lumpur in October.

