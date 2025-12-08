Hotline introduced to address post-disaster mental health needs

The health sector of Sri Lanka has advised the general public to contact the National Institute of Mental Health, using the hotline 1926 for guidance, if they are experiencing mental stress following the recent disaster.

Dr. Miyuru Chandradasa, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist at the Teaching Hospital, Ragama, stated that it is common for individuals to experience psychological distress following such disasters, as these events can directly affect mental well-being.

He explained that those experiencing stress should first recognise the problem and then work towards identifying appropriate solutions.

Accordingly, Dr. Chandradasa further advised that individuals who are severely affected should seek medical assistance at the nearest government hospital.

Commenting on children’s mental health, he noted that if children are distressed due to the disaster, efforts should be made to normalise their daily routines as much as possible by creating opportunities for play and social interaction with friends.

Symptoms of stress may include anger, insomnia, loss of appetite, and fatigue, he added.

Dr. Chandradasa also highlighted that Sri Lanka has endured numerous natural disasters and difficult experiences in the past, and it was the unity, courage, and resilience of the people that enabled the country to recover each time.

He further stated:

“On this occasion, a major disaster occurred due to the floods and Cyclone Ditwah. After such an event, people may experience intense sadness, a sense of emptiness, disbelief, shock, and a lack of interest in daily activities. If you are suffering due to this disaster, remember that everyone in Sri Lanka stands ready to support you. Therefore, do not give up on your efforts or your hopes for the future. Even if you have lost your home or a family member, do not lose hope.”